(WAND) - Actor Jussie Smollett, who is out of jail after his 2019 conviction, released a rap song that seemed to make mentions of his situation.
Smollett was convicted of making a false report to police that was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack in 2019. The "Empire" actor had said the assault happened early on Jan. 29, 2019, but authorities claimed he orchestrated the alleged attack. Smollett had denied those claims.
He was released from custody in March as his case appeal is pending.
In a Friday Instagram post, Smollett released part of his song, called "Thank You God."
“Some people searching for fame / Some people chasing that clout / Just remember this / This ain’t that situation / You think I’m stupid enough to kill my reputation? / Just simply to look like a victim / Like it’s something fun / Y’all better look at someone else / You got the wrong one,” Smollett said in the song.
The post starts with a title card that says, "Channeling these thoughts in the best way I know how. Love you - Jussie."
The caption of Smollett's post said all of the profits from the song will be donated to multiple nonprofit groups, including the Rainbow Push Coalition, the Illinois Innocence Project and Secure the Bag Safely.
