(WAND)- A Kentucky Senate committee advances new legislation that would make it illegal to insult or taunt a police officer to the point of provoking a violent response.
According to NBC affiliate WAVE, Senate Bill 211 was proposed in response to last summer's rioting outbursts and is fore-fronted by retired police officer Sen. Danny Carroll (R-Benton).
"This (bill) is not about lawful protest in any way, shape, form, or fashion," Carroll said. "This country was built on lawful protest, and it's something we must maintain our citizens' right to do so. What this deals with are those who cross the line and commit criminal acts," he continued. "If you see the riots, you see people getting in these officers' faces, yelling in their ears, doing anything they can to provoke a violent response," Carroll said. "
According to Carroll, the bill's goal is to protect first responders, the public, and both public and private property.
"I think there is absolutely a need for this," Carroll said. "The need crosses political lines, it crosses racial lines; it's not aimed at any particular segment of this commonwealth, of any community."
The bill passed with a vote of 7 to 4, back in March, and is now headed to the full Senate for a final vote before being sent to the House.
Sen. David Yates (D-Louisville) told committee members the words in the bill are "dangerous" and would send the wrong message to the public.
He added, "good cops" have enough poise to keep their composure when they're being insulted.
"I think by us having that kind of language in here, it makes my stomach turn, because I don't believe any of my good officers are going to provoke a violent response because someone does a 'your mama' joke or whatnot," Yates said.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky also had some concerns about how the bill possibly infringing on free speech rights.
"It's a cornerstone of our democracy that people should be able to verbally challenge police actions, even if its offensive, even if it's using words that people don't like," Corey Shapiro, legal director of the ALCU Kentucky said. "That's a cornerstone of the First Amendment, and that's why we're here."
