ILLINOIS (WAND) - U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger has been elected to serve another term in Congress.
With 88 percent of precincts reporting late Tuesday, Kinzinger had 184,969 votes (65 percent) to 101,092 votes (35 percent) for Democrat Dani Brzozowski. The candidates were competing in Illinois' 16th Congressional district.
Kinzinger first took office in 2010. He then was moved to District 16 in 2012 after re-districtingand was re-elected.
He is one of the youngest members of the U.S. Congress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.