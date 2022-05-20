ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois gas stations are challenging a law requiring fuel retailers to post signs promoting gas tax relief.
This comes after a new law was passed requiring gas stations and convenience stories to put up the signs, which let drivers know the motor fuel tax increase is suspended for six months.
The Illinois Fuel and Retail Association said the move is a violation of retailer rights.
"I feel like consumers know that smoking's not permitted at the pumps. Those are non-political issues which fall in a completely different category," said Josh Sharp, CEO of the IFRA. "Notifying them about a tax being raised again in six months, that's not our job. That is an inherently political matter."
Under the upcoming law, retailers could be fined if the signs aren't posted.
WAND News reached out to the governor's office for a comment and did not immediately hear back.
