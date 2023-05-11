Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Senator Dick Durbin expects the initial days of the lifting of Title 42 will be chaotic as immigrants flood across the U.S. border.
Title 42 was implemented during the Trump administration as a result of the pandemic. It stopped legal immigration into the country and is now being lifted.
Senator Durbin is hoping for bipartisan legislation to create order at the border. But so far there has not been GOP support. The Senator tells WAND News Congress is to blame for not fixing the immigration system over the past 30 years.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has declared an emergency as the city does not have the resources to handle the flood of immigrants being bused into the city from Texas.
