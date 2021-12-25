CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WAND) - Although Christmas is coming to an end, the Christmas Spirit remains in Champaign thanks to the Lighting Up The Croft Christmas home.
With a little over 30,000 lights, it's enough to light up the lives of anyone who drives by and it's all thanks to Keith Cameron-smith and his husband. The home on 22 Greencroft Drive is the ultimate Christmas Lights Spectacular. Cameron-Smith has been spreading Christmas Joy for years. "I might run out of space," he says.
The story of his synchronized Christmas lights display starts several years ago with Cameron-Smith's grandfather. "He used do one conical tree in the yard on Christmas. And when he got to the point where he couldn't do it anymore, I took over decorating." That's when the Christmas torch was passed on, and Cameron-Smith is making his grandfather proud.
"I've been doing it my entire adult life. I tell people it's a hobby out of control at this point." He tells WAND News. The hardest part is the mechanics and engineering of the synchronization of the lights to the Christmas music, but they manage to get it just right every year,
The light show is about 40 minutes long, with 20 Christmas songs that play back to back through the comfort of your car after tuning into 106.5 FM. Keith and his husband add something new every year. This year, they've added two lighting starbursts right at the end of the arches in the yard, you can't miss them! In 2020, they added the American Flag on the roof as a tribute to first responders.
Cameron-Smith says the Christmas lights music display started as a way to bring joy to those closest to him. But the purpose has changed saying, "It started out years ago where I did it for family and friends and community. And now it's all for the community. So this is really a gesture of ours to the community. The thanks are heartfelt."
Community members do not take Lighting up the Croft for granted, one local resident brings her 4 grandchildren to the home every year. She tells WAND, "we try to come every year if we can, bring them as much as we can, we just love it so much and appreciate the work they put in."
As for the end of Lighting up the Croft, Cameron-Smith says he'll be doing this as long as he can.
The show is running until January 3rd from 4:30 PM until 11 PM.
