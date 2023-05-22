LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) — Ami-gos' Taco Truck has been a staple in Lincoln since it opened last summer.
On Friday, Ami-gos' Taco Owner Ami Cleveland posted on the business' Facebook page:
"Our trailer caught fire pretty badly this morning. Cause is unknown at the moment, We will be closed for the foreseeable future."
After days of insurance calls and investigations, Cleveland says the fire's cause is still undetermined.
For Cleveland, opening the truck was a dream come true.
"It was something I've talked about doing since I was a kid and it all like kind of happened last summer," said Cleveland. "I didn't even know if I could make it happen. But like, everybody came together for me for it and we got it open."
That community support continues to impact Ami-gos' Tacos now, even after the fire. The Ami-gos' Taco Facebook page is full of posts from other local businesses, setting up tip jars, and fundraisers to help Cleveland get the business up and running once more.
One fan created t-shirts that read "Tacos so good, our truck couldn't take the heat" with all proceeds going to Cleveland. The Culver's location in Lincoln is giving 10% of their sales on Saturday, May 27 to Cleveland as well.
"I can't even understand the amount of people that know about us or are willing to help," said Cleveland. "It's like every day is something new is coming up and somebody else is helping and it's very It feels surreal."
Employees at Ami-gos' Tacos have also started a GoFundMe, to start the process of re-opening the business. That fundraiser can be found here.
