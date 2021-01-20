LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND)– Lincoln Police said a domestic fight turned deadly Tuesday.
Police responded to a call of a reported shooting on the 1400 block of North Ottawa St. early Tuesday, Jan. 19.
After arriving on the scene, officers found 77-year-old John S. Yates suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Paramedics tried to stabilize him, but he did not survive.
Yates was pronounced dead on the scene by Logan County Coroner's Office.
According to police, the victim's wife, Kathleen R. Yates, 67, called in the incident and was later arrested for First Degree Murder.
Police believe a fight between the two ended with Kathleen Yates firing a gun at John Yates.
Lincoln Police Department and Illinois State Police are still investigating this incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.