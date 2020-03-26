(WAND) - Close to 30 parishes in the Diocese of Springfield are offering live online streaming of weekend Masses during the pandemic.
Parishes in Decatur, Mt. Zion, Springfield, Effingham, Beardstown, Quincy, Jacksonville, Alton, Jerseyville, Maryville, Wood River, Villa Grove, Hume, Troy, Bethany, Highland, Marshall and others are part of this program. The complete list, Mass times and links to each Mass can be found here.
The Diocese said more parishes are expected to join this list in the coming days.
All Masses in the Diocese have been closed to the public since March 18 in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Priests have offered private Masses with their personal Mass intentions being "for the people", a press release said.
See a map of the areas included in the Diocese of Springfield at this link.