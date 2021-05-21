OREANA, Ill. (WAND) - A local teacher wears silly costumes every Friday with the hope of bringing smiles to the faces of her students.
The idea came to Crystal Sunderland when she had the winter blues during the pandemic.
"So I came in one day as a banana," Sunderland said. "Feedback from the families dropping off kids was phenomenal."
Since spring break, she's worn ridiculous costume after costume every Friday. The kids seem to love it.
"They come out of their cards and some of them say, 'Miss Crystal, you are crazy', and I said you know, but it's make you smile today, right? And they say yeah," she said.
Community members have caught on and pitched in on costumes for her to wear.
On May 21, she was the Argenta-Oreana bomber mascot!
Sunderland's efforts bring some cheer and happiness during the pandemic, which has been tough on every community.
