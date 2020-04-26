RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - One local woman in Riverton has been spending her days in quarantine making masks for her entire village.
Dawn Baker says it initially started with a couple for her family, but once she realized the amount of population in her village, she wanted to target everyone--All 1,169 people.
"I was fearful of these masks because I didn't want to give them a false sense of security because wearing these masks you can still get this virus," she said.
However, with the new regulations in place to wear them out in public, her efforts have been well worth it.
"It was hard but we did it, said Baker.
She said when people found out she was making them for everyone, she had a pouring of support from neighbors, friends, family and strangers willing to help and donate supplies.
"It was kind of nice to see everyone step up and see pieces on my front porch," she said.
She says her six children are the main reason she kept going.
"My oldest is a ICU tech at St. John's, so he was a huge motivation in making this drive," said Baker. My youngest is about to be 2 and has down-syndrome and with her special needs and her immune system, again, I had that right in my face. If she got this virus it could likely take her life and I had to do what I had to do and I'm also an RN," she said.
She wants to remind people to practice the CDC guidelines and to stay safe.
