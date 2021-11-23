NEW YORK (WAND) - The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set to be back in all its normal glory this year!
The parade will again involved 360,000 pounds of concrete barriers being placed along the traditional 2.5 mile route in New York City. Ahead of the event, the New York Police Department said the layers of protection that will be in place have been in planning stages since the end of the abbreviated 2020 parade.
There are no credible security threats, authorities said.
The 2021 parade is the 95th edition of the event.
In a minor change, children under 12 will not be on the floats, as everyone marching must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and kids in the 5-11 age range just became eligible.
The parade will be televised from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday on WAND!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.