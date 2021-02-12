(WAND)- Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on I-70.
Duan R. Travis, 54, of St Louis, MO, was airlifted to a regional hospital after being rear-ended on I-70 Thursday night.
According to police Travis was traveling westbound on I-70 near milepost 85 when he unexpectedly slowed down and was hit from behind by William N. Free, 36, of Champaign, IL.
Free and his passenger, Natalie Free, 29, were taken to the hospital in an ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Travis and Free were both issued citations as a result of the incident.
Travis was issued citations for Driving While License Revoked and Operating a Vehicle without Insurance and Free also was issued two citations for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash and Operating a Vehicle without Insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.