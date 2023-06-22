SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — An arrest has been made in the fatal hit and run crash that killed 61-year-old Allen Klee on Saturday.
Herman L. Willis, 58, of Springfield, was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury or death and duty to give information and render aid. Willis was taken to the Sangamon County Jail.
The crash occurred after 10 p.m. on June 17 at the intersection of 8th Street and North Grand Avenue.
According to the coroner, Klee was transported by EMS to HSHS St. John’s Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff at 10:54 p.m.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
