LODA, Ill. (WAND) - A man is in custody in connection to a Loda shooting that left another man in critical condition.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Office said responders found a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound when they responded to a Loda residence in the early morning Wednesday. The victim was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana and is in critical condition Wednesday evening.
Colton M. Johnson, 22, is the suspect in custody. He is charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, which is a class 1 felony count. Johnson is in the Iroquois County Jail, where he awaits a court appearance.
The Illinois State Police Crime Scene Unit and the Iroquois County Sheriff's Office are investigating.
"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," a press release said.
