URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A man convicted of attempted murder in a mistaken identity shooting that injured a Champaign couple has been sentenced to 80 years in prison.
Kenichi Townsend, 27, of Champaign, was convicted in May of this year for a shooting that left a 76-year-old man and his 75-year-old wife injured last September.
The couple was shot in the driveway of their own home on September 8. Prosecutors said that Townsend and his co-defendant, Shamario Brown, intended to kill someone named Oshae Cotton. Cotton was known to drive a Jeep Cherokee, the same type of vehicle the couple had been driving when they were shot.
Related Links
- Two individuals sent to the hospital after report of shots fired in Champaign
- Police: Champaign elderly couple shot in case of 'mistaken identity'
- Man convicted of Champaign couple's attempted murders in mistaken identity shooting
Both of the victims survived the shooting but the News Gazette reports that the husband died this February from an illness. His widowed wife wept in the Champaign County courtroom during sentencing as expressed her pain at being robbed of time with her dying husband.
Townsend will be 95 years old before he is eligible for parole. His co-defendant Brown is still awaiting trial.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.