DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man formerly from Danville has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for aggravated criminal sexual abuse and child pornography.
Police said Leslie Adams engaged in sexual contact with a woman who, although she was 20 years old, was afflicted with an intellectual disability.
They said Adams also possessed images on his cell phone of the victim engaged in sexual acts.
Adams has been in custody since June, 2021. He is housed at the Vermilion County Jail.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.