PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - The Paris Fire Department said a man was arrested in connection to a fire that broke out at a local grocery store.
Fire crews were called to Save-A-Lot on West Jasper at 2:15 Monday morning to a report of a fire. One caller stated there were explosions coming from the grocery store.
When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy fire coming from the back of the building near the loading dock. Fire Chief Brian Gates told WAND News, propane tanks near the loading dock were exploding. He reported houses five blocks from the store could feel the shakes from the explosions.
Authorities arrested Conan McArthur in connection to the fire. He is facing arson charges and was booked into the Edgar County Jail.
The fire was under control in less than 30 minutes, but crews had to remain on scene for overhaul and to put out hot spots. As of 10 a.m. on Monday fire crews cleared the area.
No one was hurt, but a firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion.
The fire remains under investigation by the Illinois Office of State Fire Marshal.
Chief Gates told WAND News, the store will be closed as the owner works to clean the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.