DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man has pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a weapon in connection with an incident that left a 22-year-old Decatur dead.
Lavanski Folks entered the guilty plea in court Friday.
While he fired a shot, police said it was not the gunshot that left the woman injured. She was initially put on life support, but later died.
Police said Paul M. Folks was first arrested on attempted murder charges in June by the US Marshals Service. Police said, based on crime scene evidence and witness statements, Paul Folks was the suspect who shot the woman in the head.
The shooting happened in the 900 block of E Garfield Ave. WAND News crews saw a large police presence as officers processed a crime scene underneath the Garfield Ave. overpass by the railroad.
Lavanski Folks was arrested for firing towards a group of people.
Police said Paul is Lavanski’s uncle.
Lavanski Folks was sentenced to two years probation.
