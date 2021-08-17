BEECHER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed a Paris woman and helped to hide her body will serve 55 years behind bars.
Christopher Glass, 38, shot Kimberly Mattingly multiple times on April 6, 2020, and worked with Aaron Kaiser to bury her body in rural Beecher City. Her body was found on April 29, 2020.
Glass was formally charged with three counts of murder and one charge of concealment of a homicidal death. Kaiser was sentenced in October 2020 to 8 1/2 years in prison, to be followed by one year of parole, for helping to conceal the victim's body after a jury found him guilty. Kaiser was credited for 185 days served at the time of his sentence.
The sentence for Glass, which came after a trial, includes 25 years for murder, with another 25 years added for a firearm enhancement, per court records. The final five years was for the concealment charge. Glass was credited for 474 days served.
Glass must serve four total years of parole after his release from prison.
