URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who put a woman in the trunk of a car earlier in 2019 is going to prison.
Robert D. Jackson Jr., 33, pleaded guilty Monday to unlawful restraint and was handed a two-year term behind bars. At around 1:30 a.m. Feb. 7, he approached a 21-year-old Lyft driver at a Champaign gas station on North Prospect Avenue and told her if she gave him a ride, he would pay for gas, according to The News-Gazette.
As she drove him, he threatened he with a razor and later put her into the trunk. Seven hours later, authorities discovered her in the 600 block of Danville’s West Harrison Street after someone said they heard a noise from the vehicle.
Three hours before police found the victim, the car was in a hit-and-run crash and took heavy damage. The victim was not seriously hurt, the newspaper said.
Jackson’s guilty plea led to charges of aggravated kidnapping and kidnapping getting dismissed by Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson. He also entered a guilty plea to domestic battery with a prior domestic battery in a different case. The News-Gazette said that crime occurred two days before the unlawful restraint happened.
Jackson hit a woman in the face at a home in Urbana on Feb. 5.
As part of his two-year sentence, Jackson was credited for 218 days served. His sentences for unlawful restraint and domestic battery will be served together.
Prosecutors said Jackson has past robbery, aggravated driving under the influence, domestic battery and unlawful use of a credit card convictions on his record.