DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who tried to kill a Decatur police officer in the summer of 2021 has been found guilty of attempted murder.
Marcus D. Boykin, 39, approached a squad car on the night on June 18, 2021 and shot at an officer after showing a .32 caliber handgun. At the time of the shooting, the vehicle was parked in the 300 block of E. Leafland Ave.
A car chase followed the shooting as police attempted to stop Boykin. It ended in the 1300 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where Boykin left the vehicle still holding a weapon and put it in his mouth and under his chin at times.
At one point, a sworn affidavit said he went to the ground and pushed the gun away. He tried to move toward it and police used a stun gun to keep him from getting to it. He was then taken into custody.
A Macon County jury found Boykin guilty of attempted first-degree murder, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude an officer (over 21 miles per hour), armed violence, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude an office (disobeying two or more traffic control devices).
Boykin is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29, 2022
