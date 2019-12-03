Crime Pays.JPG

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAND) - A man with the words "Crime Pays" tattooed on his forehead was arrested after he appeared on the show "Live PD." 

The Terre Haute Police Department said they arrested Donald Murray on Tuesday in connection to a vehicle chase on Friday night. 

Murray, 38, was arrested after police tried to pull him over while he was driving with his headlights off. The incident was all caught on camera during the television show "Live PD." 

Terre Haute Police Department say Murray is facing felony charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement. 