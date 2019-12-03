TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAND) - A man with the words "Crime Pays" tattooed on his forehead was arrested after he appeared on the show "Live PD."
The Terre Haute Police Department said they arrested Donald Murray on Tuesday in connection to a vehicle chase on Friday night.
THPD Detectives have arrested Donald Murray for felony criminal recklessness and felony resisting law enforcement. Thank you for all of your help!! 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/PUKojbc8nN— Public Information Officer Ryan Adamson (@THPDPIO) December 3, 2019
Murray, 38, was arrested after police tried to pull him over while he was driving with his headlights off. The incident was all caught on camera during the television show "Live PD."
Terre Haute Police Department say Murray is facing felony charges of criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement.
#UPDATE #LivePDNation if you have any tips on Donald Murray’s whereabouts, please call 812-232-1311 pic.twitter.com/fP8jomxAK1— Live PD on A&E (@OfficialLivePD) December 1, 2019