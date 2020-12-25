DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur city leaders and mayor are backing a move by Police Chief Jim Getz to ask Illinois State Police for help patrolling the streets after a week of violence.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said, “none of this is acceptable,” explain violence before the holidays is not “the kind of Christmas we want to have”
After seven gang related shootings, one of them deadly, and a business owner abducted and killed, Moore Wolfe said the community needs to act.
"Neighbors need to take their neighborhoods back.” The mayor said. “They need to speak up about what is going on.”
Getz has told WAND News in nearly all the crimes, witnesses and victims are not cooperating. His detectives are doing their best to solve each act of violence.
"The chief is doing everything he can,” Moore Wolfe said. “He really is. By bringing in other officers to crack down on this kind of activity, that is what we can do right now.”
The mayor told WAND News officers may have to crack down more, possibly even taking approaches used during the height of the 80’s and 90’s gang violence, but Moore Wolfe said it can not be done alone.
"What we really need is cooperation from others. Those who have some information that they can share with police.”
Anyone who has information about any of the crimes should call Crimestoppers. You can remain anonymous.
