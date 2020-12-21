DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A series of weekend shootings in Decatur that ended with one person with a life-threatening wound are connected and related to gangs, police said.
The shootings, which wounded six people in total, happened on Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20. Decatur Police Chief James Getz said they are connected to South and East side gangs and involve the same people as a rash of shootings seen in August.
Shootings and shots fired calls happened at the following times and places:
Dec. 19, 1100 block of N. Water St. - Officers responded at 5:12 p.m. to a shots fired call as a birthday party for a recent homicide victim was happening at a rented event hall. Responders located multiple casings, live rounds and fired projectiles on the lot. A 29-year0old woman went to Decatur Memorial Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the leg. Party-goers were unruly and not cooperative, police said.
Dec. 19, 1400 block of E. Garfield Ave. - Witnesses said they saw a passenger in an older white van fire several gunshots toward a residence in the block. Police responded at 5:27 p.m. and found several rifle casings. There were no injuries.
Dec. 19, 2400 block of E. William St. - Police responded at 5:42 p.m. to HSHS St. Mary's Hospital, where two people had gunshot wounds, including a 30-year-old man and his 10-year-old sun. Wounds for both victims were not life-threatening. Officers learned of the shooting location and discovered rifle casings of the same caliber as the Garfield shots fired call, along with handgun casings.
Dec. 19, 400 block of E. Grand Ave. - Police responded at 8:59 p.m. to discover a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the right ankle in a residence. Officers recovered a shotgun shell and two small-caliber casings outside of the residence. Everyone there claimed to not know why someone would shoot at the residence, per police.
Dec. 20, 1300 block of E. Condit St. - Police responded at 12:07 a.m. to find a residence had been hit multiple times by gunfire. Officers found multiple casings from the street near the residence. Police said no people president in the residence knew who was shooting, but one speculated it had something to do with the East and South side gangs feuding.
Dec. 20, 1100 E. Hickory St. - Authorities arrived and found two male victims had been shot. One was shot in the head, while the other had been hit in the arm. The victim shot in the head had a life-threatening wound.
Police told WAND News they have suspects and are working with the Macon County state's attorney to figure out the next steps. Authorities said they are getting very little cooperation from witnesses and suspects and are asking for more.
Officers added this many shootings in a 24-hour period is taxing on officers and takes away from providing full resources at one shooting scene.
The Community Response Team in Decatur is working overtime to investigate.
Should a proposed tax increase go through in Decatur, Getz said he believes it would go toward new officers.
