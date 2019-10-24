DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Medicare open enrollment event will help beneficiaries review their prescription drug plan options.
Those beneficiaries are encouraged to attend the event, held from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Nov. 14 in the main conference room of the Macon County Health Department (1221 E. Condit St.) in Decatur. Trained Senior Health Insurance Program (SHIP) counselors will be at the event to help people review plans.
“It is very important for Medicare beneficiaries to review their drug coverage yearly to ensure they are receiving the most cost-effective coverage,” an MCHD press release said. “Participants are encouraged to schedule an appointment to attend this event and should bring their Medicare cards and a complete list of medications, including dosage and frequency taken.”
There will be one more MCHD open enrollment event during the Medicare open enrollment period, which lasts from Oct. 15 – Dec. 7. The second event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
People can learn more about these events and schedule appointments by calling (217)423-6550 ext. 1510.