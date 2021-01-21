SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Memorial Health System is offering patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms access to infusion treatment.
More than 365 patients have received the monoclonal antibody treatment, an infusion therapy called bamlanivimab or bam infusion.
During infusion therapy, medication is administered to patients through an IV.
"This therapy is ideal for anyone with mild or moderate COVID-19 symptoms. It is beneficial for individuals who are high-risk secondary to a medical condition, such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity, lung disease or are over 65 without a health condition," said Dr. Anna Richie, medical director for Memorial Physician Services' ExpressCare. "It's not a cure, but it does appear to slow progression and worsening of the disease."
Several patients have reported that their fever was gone within eight to 10 hours after receiving the infusion therapy. And a day or two later, they were back to full health.
The infusion therapy is available on an outpatient basis at Memorial's South Sixth Street location in Springfield, the ExpressCare on North Water Street in Decatur, and Passavant Area Hospital.
Outcomes have been positive with no serious adverse reactions, Richie said.
The treatment is available by referral from a physician or for patients of the respiratory clinic.
"For the best outcome, this treatment needs to be given soon to prevent disease progression, but it is time sensitive," Richie said. "It's important to be tested early if you have symptoms of COVID-19 in order to have access to treatments and prevent hospitalization."
