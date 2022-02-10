DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University plans to help provide students with free professional clothing as part of an upcoming event.
Dress to Impress is organized by the school's Center for Academic and Professional Performance, Delta Mu Delta Business Honor Society, Tabor Student Advisory Council and the Collegiate Entrepreneurs Organization. It is scheduled to take place from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at the Oberhelman Center for Leadership Performance, which is on the first floor of Millikin's University Commons.
The idea is to make sure all Millikin students have access to quality business attire they can wear for interviews, internships and their careers beyond college. Clothing has been donated by Millikin and Decatur community members.
All clothing will be cleaned for new owners as part of a partnership with Waite's Dry Cleaners.
The university will have alumni, faculty and employees from The Brass Horn to give professional dress advice to students. They can help students put together an outfit they can take with them at no charge.
In addition, Millikin's Center for Academic and Professional Performance set up a career closet in the University Commons that will have business attire for students throughout the academic year. All remaining donations after Dress to Impress will be available through the closet.
To learn more information, click here or contact the Millikin Center for Academic and Professional Performance at (217)362-6424.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.