DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University announced it plans to have in-person commencement ceremonies in May of 2021.
There will be two ceremonies on Sunday, May 16 at Kirkland Fine Arts Center at Millikin. They will honor undergraduate and graduate students, including doctoral students.
The first ceremony will start at 9:30 a.m. on May 16 and will recognize graduates of the College of Arts & Sciences, Tabor School of Business and graduates earning a Master of Business Administration (MBA). The second ceremony is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will recognize graduates of the College of Fine Arts and College of Professional Studies, along with graduates earning a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP).
The ceremonies will only involve May 2021 graduating students. Family, friends and other guests will not be able to attend, as CDC and Illinois COVID-19 restrictions will limit the people allowed inside Kirkland to graduating students, platform participants on stage and representatives of the faculty.
People in the Millikin community can watch the graduation ceremonies in a public livestream on the Millikin graduation website and Facebook page.
People who attend the ceremonies must wear a well-fitting mask and participate on SHIELD saliva-based COVID-19 testing on campus. People must be socially distanced before, during and after the ceremonies.
More information on Millikin in-person commencement ceremonies for the graduating class of 2021 can be found here.
