DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is encouraging students from Lincoln College who have been affected by the recent closure to apply for transfer.
The closure of Lincoln College was announced March 30.
Millikin University has announced an agreement with Lincoln College administration to offer a tuition match for undergraduate and graduate students at Lincoln College who choose to transfer to Millikin. Under the "Lincoln Match," students transferring to Millikin will pay the same amount of tuition to Millikin that they would have paid at Lincoln College for the coming academic year.
Lincoln College students who transfer to Millikin with senior-year status also can take advantage of existing discounts.
"Millikin University is truly a good option for Lincoln College students because, in addition to Lincoln Match, Millikin offers nearly all the same majors as Lincoln," says Sarah Shupenus, Millikin University vice president for enrollment and marketing. "From admission to financial aid to academic advising, our entire Millikin team is ready to assist Lincoln students and help them continue their academic path at Millikin."
Lincoln College majors can transition to Millikin University academic programs, including the following:
- Business Management
- Biology
- Criminal Justice
- Entrepreneurship
- Exercise Science
- Exploratory Studies
- Health Promotion
- Human Services
- Interdepartmental
- MBA
- Multimedia Communication
- Music
- Music Business
- Nursing
- Organizational Leadership
- Pre-Law
- Sport and Recreation Management
- Theatre and Performance Studies
To be considered, students should submit an application by clicking HERE.
Once students apply, their official transcripts from Lincoln College can be requested by Millikin to expedite the admission process, per the partnership agreement.
Millikin University will work with each Lincoln College student on a one-on-one basis.
"Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected by the sudden closure of Lincoln College, an institution that has served as a pillar of higher education in Central Illinois for many years," says Millikin University President Dr. Jim Reynolds.
President Reynolds said, "Millikin owes a debt of gratitude to Lincoln College, who in 1901, merged with Millikin as it was just establishing itself so that we could be chartered by the State of Illinois. Our two colleges were partners until the mid-1950s. We are proud to be one of a limited number of institutions asked to partner with Lincoln College to serve their students with their transfer needs today."
