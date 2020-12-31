DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A mother who lost her son in a deadly DUI crash pleads for drivers to think before getting behind the wheel impaired.
On June 10, 2018, Shelia Lockwood received the news from officers that her son, 23-year-old Austin Lockwood, was killed in a drunk driving crash.
"I do remember saying no, no no over and over again and pacing the house," Lockwood said.
Austin Lockwood volunteered to help a friend of a friend spruce up his cabin in upstate Wisconsin. That evening, however, Austin did not make it to the cabin. Police said a man, Eric Labahn, smashed his car into a tree while legally drunk, and Austin, his passenger in the car, was killed, NBC Chicago reported.
Shelia Lockwood now advocates for the families of victims and is part of Mothers Against Drunk Driving. She reminds drivers as the New Year's Eve events get underway to plan ahead before getting behind the wheel drunk.
"If you want to go out, if you want to party, if you want to drink that's great do it and have a great time, but before you start drinking have a plan," she said.
Local law enforcement remind drivers to plan ahead. Deputy Chief Rob Spickard of the DeWitt County Sheriff's Department said it's best to have an assigned sober driver or use a ride share.
"Especially in a time like this with COVID at this point, if you are going to drink, plan ahead make sure you have a sober driver," Spickard said.
As for Lockwood, she continues to advocate for families of victims and works with state lawmakers to enforce change in DUI crimes.
In addition, lanterns are made and sold from fencing material from the company Austin used to work for. The profits made from the lanterns benefit MADD in honor of Austin. Click here to learn more.
