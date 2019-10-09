URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District wants the public to share what the future holds.
The large-scale study called MTD Next is looking at the potential market for public transit service in the community, where current and future customers want to travel, ho the MTD is performing and how service can be improved.
Officials are hoping for responses from as many people as possible so they can get more recommendations from their customers.
The online survey is brief and is the first comprehensive study of its kind that the MTD has undertaken.
To take the survey, click here.