DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur Police and Fire Departments responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Pershing road and Martin Luther King Jr. drive Saturday afternoon.
A person involved in the crash told WAND News they believe the accident was a result of the stop lights not operating due to a power outage in the area.
At the scene, one car was flipped on its side and another was disposed. Decatur Police was directing traffic and there were multiple ambulances.
The condition of the people involved in the head-on collision is unknown.
This is a developing story and WAND News will update you with new information
