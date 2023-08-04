DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Saturday will kick off the inaugural North Street Music and Arts Festival in downtown Decatur.
The festival will feature 15 bands on 3 different stages and a variety of vendors.
Darin Coffman, co-coordinator and promoter, said the idea started at Doherty's Pub and Pins between his wife and Brynn Hansen. The pair wanted to bring music and fun to downtown Decatur, so they came up with the idea to host North Street Music and Arts Festival.
"Everyone missed the vibe down here the first weekend of August," said Coffman.
Ever since the cancellation of the Decatur Celebration, people in the community have talked about bringing live music back to downtown Decatur. The Decatur Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau hopes the North Street Music and Arts Festival will make a return every year.
"Everyone wants to travel to other places and we want them to come back to Decatur. We want them to know the first weekend in August is the get-together place that has live music and you can meet all your friends," said Tonya Culp, Director of Administrative Services, DACVB.
Bobbie Lane's BBQ and Doherty's will have food available, but organizers also encourage people to grab food from downtown businesses and bring it to the festival.
The event is from 2 p.m. to Midnight on Saturday, August 5. Event goers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.
