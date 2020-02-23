LAS VEGAS (WAND) - Ryan Newman says he says he suffered a head injury in that horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.
He did not give an more details and it is still unknown when he'll return to the racetrack.
"I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I'm currently being treated," Newman wrote in a statement. "The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days."
The incident happened Monday while Newman was leading the last last of the race that had been rain-delayed. The crash sent him hard into the wall as he went airborne. Another car struck his driver side door and he was then trapped in his upside-down Ford that was in flames as rescue workers tried freeing him from the damaged car.
Newman was hospitalized Monday night. Roush officials classified his condition as serious but not life-threatening. He was released from the hospital 42 hours later.
Ross Chastain will drive the No. 6 Ford on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Newman’s iron man streak of 649 consecutive races dating back to 2002 will come to an end.