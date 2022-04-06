(WAND) - Netflix has launched a short movie category in response to a comedy sketch on NBC's Saturday Night Live.
Pete Davidson starred in the sketch, which joked about there being a lack of shorter movies on streaming. He had lines talking about wanting to watch "short-a** movies" that run less than an hour and 40 minutes.
Davidson even joked about a long runtime length for The Batman, which is nearly three hours long.
"I heard 'The Batman' was great, so I went to a theater and saw it. I pissed my pants twice," he joked.
The Netflix comedy account on Twitter, known as Netflix Is a Joke, posted a tweet calling the sketch a "good idea" with a link to a new "Short-A** Movies" section on the platform. Movies in the category include new thriller "The Weekend Away", the comedy "Zoolander" and Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird."
NBC News obtained confirmation from Netflix that the "Short-A** Movies" category has been added. The company declined to answer when asked how long the category would be active on the platform.
