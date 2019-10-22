(WAND) – Netflix is considering cracking down on users who share account passwords with friends and family.
According to a New York Post report, Product Chief Greg Peters said he is aware that people are sharing account information with others. He said the company is keeping an eye on it.
It’s not clear how Netflix is keeping an eye on the password sharing.
The company said they have future plans to crack down on the sharing, but there are no plans for the immediate future.
Netflix currently limits the number of devices that can stream from the same account. The account can be shared by users have to set up their own profiles.