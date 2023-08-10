CHAMPAIGN, ILL. (WAND) - There's a new after-school program coming to the Champaign-Urbana area that focuses specifically on teens.
The National Youth Advocate Program is stepping in to address the spike of youth violence.
"In response to the increase uses of gun violence. And so, our goal really as an organization and as an after-school program, is to give kids a safe community center and space to meet off the street," said Julia Miller, activity coordinator for the RYIS Program.
The Reimagine Youth Intervention Service is an after-school program for kids ages 11 and up. It runs from 3:30 p.m. till 7 p.m.
The goal is to offer a safe space for older kids too.
"This program provides academic support. We take field trips around the community, they receive snacks after school," said Miller.
Miller says during school months, there's an uptick in teen violence. From her personal experience, she thinks social media is one of the main factors.
"I'm actually a former middle school teacher and social media is a huge issue. Even during the school day, kids Snapchatting one another. And just unsupervised social media use," said Miller.
Miller tells WAND News a lot of activities are emotion-driven to help teens with anxiety, stress, anger management and more.
"Teenage years are a very impressionable time for kids. And when we look at these cases of gun violence in the area, we are seeing more and more of that. It's involving the younger kids and so, that's why we really want C-U, Champaign-Urbana youth to feel supported," said Miller.
The program starts on August 28th. For more information, contact Julia Miller at jumiller@nyap.org, or call (331)-701-3500.
