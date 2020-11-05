SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A new marijuana dispensary officially cut the ribbon in Springfield Thursday.
AWH, a multi-state, vertically integrated cannabis operator opened its newest, dispensary in Springfield at 3201 Horizon Drive (formerly an Outback Steakhouse).
This is AWH’s second retail location in Springfield.
“We are excited - not only to provide critical access and supply to meet the growing demand of the market but to also create 80 new jobs at a time when employment is a challenge,” said AWH Regional Director, Kathleen Olivastro.
With the ongoing pandemic in mind, the dispensary was designed to reduce the time a customer spends inside the retail space.
