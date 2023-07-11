CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A pollinator garden in the shape of Illinois is Clearview Farm's newest feature coming this Fall.
“Here at Clearview Farm our mission is centered around regenerative agriculture and community engagement and so we felt that would really make the garden a showcase piece for the community to come, see something that’s really unique, and learn about pollinators.” said Farm Manager at Atkins Group, Sophia Hortin.
The farm is taking help from Mahomet-Seymour High School FFA club by using their greenhouse to case their plants.
"The AG teachers there are really great to utilize learning opportunities where students get to come to the field and learn about pollinator plants and agriculture on a farm.” said Hortin.
But of course Clearview is most know for their sunflowers. They're growing right on track, set to bloom in August.
“Luckily, we got some showers there at the end of June that are bringing things along nicely. A lot of folks ask how are the sunflowers doing, that's what we're most famous for and they're about knee-high or so right now so that rain came at the perfect time.” stated Hortin.
