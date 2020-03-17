DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Public Schools leaders have chosen new principals for a new Montessori campus and Baum Elementary.
Mary Anderson will head the district's planned Montessori Academy for Peace, which is a combination of Garfield and Enterprise students and staff. She is currently Garfield's principal.
The new leader of Baum will be Mary Brady, the current principal of Durfee Magnet School. Durfee is expected to close when the 2019-20 school year ends in the district's BOLD plan.
Anderson's salary is expected to be $106,370. Brady will make $90,558 at Baum.
These decisions came after the public handed in questions and open interviews were held.