DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- OSF HealthCare announces the addition of new cutting-edge cancer treatment technology at the Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center.
The new Cancer Care Center will be located on the OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center campus, and will be installing new radiation technology, the TrueBeam system, by Varian Medical Systems.
TrueBeam is a system that combines imaging, beam delivery and sophisticated motion management to accurately and precisely target tumors with speed, allowing for a more comfortable patient experience by decreasing treatment time and reduced chances of tumor motion.
“As we look at cancer services there are two key parts: the technology that supports the latest evidence-based treatments, and the support - how well we journey with our patients,“ remarked Ned Hill, president, OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center. “The Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator is an amazing piece of technology that improves precision and accuracy while increasing speed, which decreases treatment time.”
Radiation oncology will be unavailable at the Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center beginning December 23, due to the start of work on installing the new TrueBeam system, and aren't expected to resume until March of 2022.
OSF HealthCare has worked closely with patients to ensure there are no interruptions to cancer treatments. Other services, such as chemotherapy and infusion, will still be available at the Cancer Care Center during this time.
