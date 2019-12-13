NEW YORK (WAND) - The New York State Police have added vertical light bars on the top of their police cruisers.
The new lights bars sit horizontally and vertically.
The goal is to make the emergency vehicles more noticeable, giving drivers extra time to move over.
"It's incredibly dangerous on the side of the roadway and most of the people don't have any idea because they've never been on the side of the road and if they have it's only been for moments,” Trooper Mark O’Donnell said. “But the police officers, the fireman, the EMS people, it's their 8 to 12-hour shift is in the roadway or on the side of the road so give us a break."
The light bars are in a test phase to see how they work on the roads.
Information on how much the study is costing or how long it will last has not yet been made available.