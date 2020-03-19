CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - With no guests allowed at a Champaign nursing home, residents shared messages for the people they love.
Illini Heritage Rehab & Health Care made the decision to not allow visitors because of growing concerns about the COVID-19 virus. There were 288 total cases in Illinois as of Wednesday.
Residents held up white boards in pictures on the Illini Heritage Facebook page, which features messages such as "I love you" and "I miss you".
