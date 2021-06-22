CHICAGO (WAND) - A tornado that tore through several Chicago suburbs Sunday night damaged about 230 homes, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.
The EF-3 tornado touched down at about 11:05 p.m., the NWS said in a preliminary storm report published Tuesday. It impacted Naperville, Woodridge, Darien, Burr Ridge and Willow Springs before lifting back up about 20 minutes later.
According to NBC Chicago, officials reported the storm had winds of 140 miles per hour. Its path of destruction spanned for over 16 miles. The damaged homes were in Naperville and Woodridge.
In Naperville, a house completely collapsed near Princeton Circle and other homes took major damage to roofs and walls.
The tornado reached a maximum width of 600 yards, per an NWS damage assessment. Before it dissipated, it crossed Interstate 355 and Interstate 55.
There were no deaths, but 11 injuries were reported in the Naperville and Woodridge areas.
