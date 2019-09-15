DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police have confirmed one person has died linked to a shooting in the city.
DPD says the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday in the 1100 block of East Cantrell Street.
The Department says officers were called to the area after reports that someone had been shot. Police say a 24-year-old man was found in a parking lot on the south side of the street. They say the man was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Decatur Police say the victim's identity isn't being released at this time, pending notification of his family.
Officials say this is an active investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Decatur Police at 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 423-8477.