SANGAMON COUNTY, (WAND)- A 38-year-old woman was pronounced dead Saturday morning after a single vehicle crash.
According to police, on May 21, 2022 at 7:29 a.m., the Sangamon County Sheriff's Office, Rochester Police Department, and Rochester Fire and EMS, responded to a single vehicle accident in the 11000 block of Boyd Farm Road, southeast of Rochester.
Upon arrival first responders found a black 2011 Chevrolet Silverado truck in a field on the south side of the road that appeared to have rolled side over side.
Police say a female was found lying next to the passenger side of the truck. First responders determined she was deceased.
Deputies believe the vehicle was headed east bound on Boyd Farm Road when it left the roadway.
The Sangamon County Coroner identified and confirmed the death of Angela Rodems, 38, of Edinburg, IL.
The accident remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy for Rodems has been scheduled for Monday.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.