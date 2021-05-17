(WAND)- One dead, and two in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on IL RT 48.
According to police, witnesses stated that a 2012 Nissan passenger vehicle was traveling northeast on Route 48 when it was struck head-on by a 2013 Chevrolet passenger vehicle traveling southwest and came into their lane of traffic.
On May 15, around 3:10 pm, 911 took a report of a two-vehicle traffic crash with injuries on IL RT 48 at 2175 N. Rd. approximately 2.3 miles northeast of Stonington.
After arriving on the scene EMS and Fire personnel worked to extricate the subjects involved.
Brandon L. Estes, 36, of Taylorville, was the only occupant in the Nissan.
Brandon Jack, 22, of Taylorville, was driving the Chevrolet alongside Marissa Millman, 22, of Taylorville, the only other passenger in the vehicle.
Jack and Millman were transported to Decatur Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.
Estes was transported to Taylorville Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. He was pronounced deceased upon arrival.
The traffic crash remains under investigation by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office and the Christian County Coroner’s Office.
