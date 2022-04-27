DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A 49-year-old is recovering after a shooting in Decatur.
Police responded to the 300 block of E. Center Street around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. While on scene, officers learned a 49-year-old victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle. Police said that person has life-threatening injuries from the shooting.
Officers haven't arrested or publicly named any suspects as of Wednesday morning.
Anyone with information on this shooting should call Decatur Police (217-424-2736) or Decatur & Macon County Crime Stoppers (217-423-8477).
