DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Parents across Illinois are taking on the role of their child's teacher, something many never thought they would have to do and a number of parents are worried.
"I am your teacher, I am your principal, I am your cook," Springfield mother Amy Madigan Brown said.
Governor JB Pritzker announced schools would be closed for the rest of the academic year and districts have turned to e-learning. Parents like Madigan Brown are now in charge of the lessons.
"I am lucky that he is really motivated to stay on top of his work," she said. "There is a lot of anxiety about a lot of things but you try and take it as it comes."
With so much responsibility for one person, the Illinois Christian Home Educators held a zoom meeting Monday to help parents find reassurance. Kirk Smith is a former teacher and the organization's Executive Director.
"It is definitely a unique dynamic, especially if you are not used to that," Smith said.
Smith said parents should not worry about their children mastering a topic, instead he says help build their interests.
"Out best job as a parent is to facilitate, and get out of the way and let nature run its course," he said. "There are always going to be gaps in our education and we have to decide what gaps we want to live with, what gaps are non-negotiable and what gaps will be closed later on with more time, expense and energy and to just relax in the time and enjoy it."
The Illinois Christian Home Educators has resources available for parents who are struggling with lessons for their children.